Thane News: Iron rod from metro site pierces through moving car's roof at Teen Haath Naka; no injuries reported

A tragedy was averted in Thane when an iron rod from an under-construction pillar of the ongoing Metro work at the Teen Haat Naka fell on a moving car. Visuals of the incident show the rod piercing through the car's roof above the driver's seat. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)