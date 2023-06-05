 Thane News: Iron rod from metro site pierces through moving car's roof at Teen Haath Naka; no injuries reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Iron rod from metro site pierces through moving car's roof at Teen Haath Naka; no injuries reported

Thane News: Iron rod from metro site pierces through moving car's roof at Teen Haath Naka; no injuries reported

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
The scene of the accident | FPJ

A tragedy was averted in Thane when an iron rod from an under-construction pillar of the ongoing Metro work at the Teen Haat Naka fell on a moving car. Visuals of the incident show the rod piercing through the car's roof above the driver's seat. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Iron rod from metro site pierces through moving car's roof at Teen Haath Naka; no...

Thane News: Iron rod from metro site pierces through moving car's roof at Teen Haath Naka; no...

Mumbai News: City BJP opposes water tariff hike; seeks supply from reserved quota in other...

Mumbai News: City BJP opposes water tariff hike; seeks supply from reserved quota in other...

Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD forecasts heavy rains for Mumbai, Konkan from June 5 to June 7

Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD forecasts heavy rains for Mumbai, Konkan from June 5 to June 7

BREAKING: Bombay HC directs social media influencers to delete defamatory content against Adar...

BREAKING: Bombay HC directs social media influencers to delete defamatory content against Adar...

Maharashtra cabinet expansion to be held before June 19?

Maharashtra cabinet expansion to be held before June 19?