 Thane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City

Thane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City

It has been observed that within few days after the onset of monsoon the potholes on various important roads in Thane is resulting traffic jams and it is disrupting the life of the citizens of Thane. The City Congress Unit vent out their anger against potholes outside TMC headquarters.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Thane: Amid the monsoon season, the Thane unit of Congress took a firm stand against the prevalent potholes and unnecessary dividers on various roads in the city. On Monday, July 31, they held a robust protest in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to address the issue.

The onset of the monsoon has exacerbated the condition of Thane's roads, causing widespread potholes and leading to severe traffic jams, disrupting the lives of the citizens. Under the leadership of city president Advocate Vikrant Chavan, Congress party workers expressed their discontent by staging the protest at the TMC headquarters.

Chavan criticised the lack of planning in road construction, stating that even after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's inspection of potholes before the rains, many places still face perennial water overflow due to the improper execution of works and misinformation provided to the CM.

He further alleged that roadwork is being subjected to a 16 percent commission, raising concerns about the quality of the construction.

Chavan also pointed out the unnecessary construction of dividers, which has contributed to the increasing traffic congestion in the city.

The protest saw the presence of several party members, including Santosh Karne, Balchandra Mhadik, Sachin Shinde, Shekhar Patil, Vaiahali Bhosle, and others, who voiced their support against the prevailing road issues in Thane.

Read Also
Thane News: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Initiates Pothole Repair Drive
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘If You Want To Live In India, Vote Only For Modi, Yogi’: RPF Constable Heard Saying After...

‘If You Want To Live In India, Vote Only For Modi, Yogi’: RPF Constable Heard Saying After...

Palghar: Guardian Minister Says He 'Will Beg To Private Doctors' Amid Lack Of Govt Physicians

Palghar: Guardian Minister Says He 'Will Beg To Private Doctors' Amid Lack Of Govt Physicians

Thane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City

Thane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Legislator Pays Surprise Visit to Ration Office Amidst Complaints of...

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Legislator Pays Surprise Visit to Ration Office Amidst Complaints of...

Mira-Bhayandar: Aided By NISD, Cops Seize Gutkha Worth ₹13 Lakhs In Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Aided By NISD, Cops Seize Gutkha Worth ₹13 Lakhs In Kashimira