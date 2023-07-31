Thane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City

Thane: Amid the monsoon season, the Thane unit of Congress took a firm stand against the prevalent potholes and unnecessary dividers on various roads in the city. On Monday, July 31, they held a robust protest in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to address the issue.

The onset of the monsoon has exacerbated the condition of Thane's roads, causing widespread potholes and leading to severe traffic jams, disrupting the lives of the citizens. Under the leadership of city president Advocate Vikrant Chavan, Congress party workers expressed their discontent by staging the protest at the TMC headquarters.

Chavan criticised the lack of planning in road construction, stating that even after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's inspection of potholes before the rains, many places still face perennial water overflow due to the improper execution of works and misinformation provided to the CM.

He further alleged that roadwork is being subjected to a 16 percent commission, raising concerns about the quality of the construction.

Chavan also pointed out the unnecessary construction of dividers, which has contributed to the increasing traffic congestion in the city.

The protest saw the presence of several party members, including Santosh Karne, Balchandra Mhadik, Sachin Shinde, Shekhar Patil, Vaiahali Bhosle, and others, who voiced their support against the prevailing road issues in Thane.

