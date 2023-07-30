Thane News: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Initiates Pothole Repair Drive

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, July 30, conducted an inspection of the Mumbai-Nashik highway and other damaged roads in Thane city. Expressing concern over the recent heavy rainfall and the resulting poor road conditions causing traffic difficulties, the CM established a dedicated task group the day before, led by the Thane collector, to address the issue promptly.

During the inspection, Shinde emphasised the need to rapidly patch potholes and implement measures to ensure smooth traffic movement. Specifically, he instructed officials to expedite construction work on the eight-lane section of the Thane-Nashik highway to Padgha, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion in the area.

The CM personally assessed the roadway from Kharegaon to Padgha, extending up until Khadvali Phata, and directed workers to immediately address potholes by using mastic.

Representatives from various authorities, including the Thane Collectorate, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), and the Public Works Department (PWD), were present during the CM's visit.

Shinde asserted, "All the authorities have been given instructions to repair potholes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and on routes leading to railway stations so that people can experience smoother commutes."

