Thane News: CBI Arrests Kalyan Man In Nationwide Crackdown On Cyber Investment Fraud Syndicate

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has conducted extensive searches at 10 locations across Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Delhi, Hissar and Lucknow, in connection with a cyber enabled organized investment fraud case. The agency officials have also arrested a Kalyan resident after his involvement surfaced in the fraud. The accused was actively involved in supplying pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to cybercriminal networks, thereby enabling and sustaining their illegal operations. Substantial incriminating material was recovered from his possession during the searches, agency officials said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Pratik Tanpure, a resident of Kalyan.

According to the CBI, the case pertains to a well-orchestrated fraud where unsuspecting individuals were cheated through a fraudulent mobile application and WhatsApp groups. The perpetrators deceitfully lured innocent investors by promising shares of reputed listed companies at discounted rates. Once the victims invested their hard-earned money, the accused misappropriated the funds, causing significant financial loss to the public.

During the coordinated searches, the CBI seized incriminating digital and documentary evidence from the premises of the accused persons, exposing the intricate modus operandi employed to dupe innocent investors. "Operation Chakra-V underscores the CBI’s unwavering commitment to dismantling cybercrime syndicates and infrastructure supporting commission of such offences," said an agency official.