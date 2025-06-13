 Thane News: CBI Arrests Kalyan Man In Nationwide Crackdown On Cyber Investment Fraud Syndicate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: CBI Arrests Kalyan Man In Nationwide Crackdown On Cyber Investment Fraud Syndicate

Thane News: CBI Arrests Kalyan Man In Nationwide Crackdown On Cyber Investment Fraud Syndicate

The accused was actively involved in supplying pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to cybercriminal networks, thereby enabling and sustaining their illegal operations.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has conducted extensive searches at 10 locations across Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Delhi, Hissar and Lucknow, in connection with a cyber enabled organized investment fraud case. The agency officials have also arrested a Kalyan resident after his involvement surfaced in the fraud. The accused was actively involved in supplying pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to cybercriminal networks, thereby enabling and sustaining their illegal operations. Substantial incriminating material was recovered from his possession during the searches, agency officials said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Pratik Tanpure, a resident of Kalyan.

According to the CBI, the case pertains to a well-orchestrated fraud where unsuspecting individuals were cheated through a fraudulent mobile application and WhatsApp groups. The perpetrators deceitfully lured innocent investors by promising shares of reputed listed companies at discounted rates. Once the victims invested their hard-earned money, the accused misappropriated the funds, causing significant financial loss to the public.

Read Also
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...
article-image

During the coordinated searches, the CBI seized incriminating digital and documentary evidence from the premises of the accused persons, exposing the intricate modus operandi employed to dupe innocent investors. "Operation Chakra-V underscores the CBI’s unwavering commitment to dismantling cybercrime syndicates and infrastructure supporting commission of such offences," said an agency official.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...