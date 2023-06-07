Thane News: After A Long Wait Of 6 Years, Gandhinagar Bridge Nears Completion | FPJ

Thane: After a wait of six years, the Gandhinagar flyover will at last be a reality. The officials of Thane Municipal Corporation on June 7, Wednesday, confirmed that the bridge will be completed by June 10. Earlier in Fenruary, the Free Press Journal had reported how the six-year delay has been affecting traffic adversely and is causing chaos.

Less Congestion on Pokhran Road 2

Prashant Sonagra, TMC, city engineer said, "The work is in its final stage. The bridge is a vital one for the city and the work has been in full swing recently. Once operational, it will result in less congestion on Pokhran Lane 2. It will open till the end of June without any delay. It will help to have a smooth flow of traffic during the monsoon too."

The ongoing metro work has led to major congestion from Ghodbunder to Majiwada. Pokharan Road 2, which is an alternative for many to connect within the city, gets congested due to the pending bridge work.

With the bridge completed and re-opened for traffic, it will decongest the road and help those who want to connect from Yeoor, Hiranandani Meadows, Vasant Vihar, Upvan, and Siddhachal to Ghodbunder.

Gandhinagar Flyover in Thane | FPJ

Construction of Flyover Undertaken in 2017

For those unversed, in 2016, the widening of the road was undertaken by TMC and later in 2017, the civic agency undertook work of constructing flyover for Rs 6 crore. The work led to major congestion on road affecting residents and commuters from Majiwada, Hiranandani Estate, Upvan, Siddhanchal and Ghodbunder areas.

Finishing works underway at Gandhinagar Flyover in Thane | FPJ

Earlier in February 2023 Swapnil Mahindrakar a social activist from Thane protested in front of TMC over the delay and threatened that if the civic officials fail to complete work before monsoon, he will demonstrate again by felicitating the officials for the delay.