Traffic chaos reigns in Thane with 6-year delay in Gandhinagar bridge

Thane: Thanekars are witnessing increased developmental activity since Eknath Shinde, whose bastion Thane is, became the Chief Minister last year. However, a chorus of protest is growing over the delayed Gandhinagar bridge which is not ready even after six years.

Social activist Swapnil Mahindrakar has said that a bill running into crores of rupees has been issued by the contractor with the connivance of the municipal authorities for a project that was to finish within eight months. He alleged that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) looks for excuses to extend the deadline.

For failing to complete the project, Mahindrakar warned against a unique protest wherein officials concerned would be felicitated by the citizens.

TMC city engineer Prashant Sonagra said, “I am not at all aware about the issue and will need to check the project file. If the contractor has delayed it then he will be fined.”

Mahindrakar said, “In 2016, Pokhran Road 2 was widened to 40 metres from Upavan to Majiwada. A year later, in 2017, widening of Gandhinagar bridge was undertaken and the contract was given to Ajay Pal Mangal and Company at an estimated cost of Rs6 crore.” He said that the deadline was eight months but it has been stalled for nearly six years now and people always find themselves stuck in traffic jams during morning and evening rush hours. He said the civic body has already approved a payment of Rs5 crore.

