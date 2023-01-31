e-Paper Get App
Thane: New foot over bridge ready for use at Kasara station

The FOB is 239 metre long, connecting all 4 platforms and east to west side.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Thane: New foot over bridge ready for use in Kasara | MRVC
Thane: A six metre wide foot over bridge (FOB) work has been completed and it is now ready to use at the Kasara station under the Central Railway. The work was undertaken by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

The FOB is 239 metre long, connecting all 4 platforms and east to west side. MRVC tweeted about the development on Tuesday.

Here are some glimpses of the foot over bridge:

article-image

