Thane: New foot over bridge ready for use at Kasara station

Thane: New foot over bridge ready for use in Kasara | MRVC

Thane: A six metre wide foot over bridge (FOB) work has been completed and it is now ready to use at the Kasara station under the Central Railway. The work was undertaken by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

The FOB is 239 metre long, connecting all 4 platforms and east to west side. MRVC tweeted about the development on Tuesday.

Here are some glimpses of the foot over bridge:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bridge to safety in Mumbai: MMR to get 11 new FOBs in 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)