Thane News: 6 Villages In Shahapur Suffer From Severe Water Scarcity; Locals Resort To Protest

Thane News: 6 Villages In Shahapur Suffer Severe Water Scarcity; Locals Resort To Protest |

Thane: Villagers residing just 55 kilometres outside Mumbai endure a relentless struggle in their quest for water, often trekking 12 to 15 kilometers daily to secure a pot of water. Despite their persistent protests, the plight of the residents of Fugale gram panchayat and surrounding areas in Shahapur taluka of Thane district remains largely overlooked. Among the 189 schemes sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Shahapur Taluka, 103 schemes are earmarked for the Bhavli Pani Yojana.

Shramjivi Sangathan founder and State Level Review Committee Chairman, Vivek Pandit, engaged in discussions with protesting women at meetings held in Gangamai Devasthan and Taharpur to address the water crisis. The rallying cry of the protesting women, "Ek Hatat Handa aani dusrya haatat danda," stresses their demand for accountability in the implementation of government schemes.

Major Issues Behind Severe Water Woes

Pandit alleges that 88 out of the 189 schemes launched in Shahapur taluka suffer from contractor apathy, with 12 contractors showing disinterest and 4 schemes awaiting approval from the wildlife department. The Bhavli Yojana aims to alleviate the water scarcity in Shahpur taluka by channeling water from Igatpuri, Nashik district.

Meanwhile, the Jaljeevan project of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, reliant on water from Shahapur, demands Rs 56 lakh for pipeline excavation. Pandit expresses dismay at the BMC's failure to settle arrears owed to the Zilla Parishad of Thane, amounting to Rs 56 lakh, for utilising water from Thane district.

Details On Villagers Grappling From Severe Water Scarcity

The six villages grappling with water scarcity in Shahapur Taluka fall under the Gram Panchayats of Fugale, Kalamgaon, Dhasai, Veholi Bri, Birwadi and Aghai.