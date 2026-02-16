 Thane News: 45-Year-Old Man’s Organ Donation Gives New Life To Multiple Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: 45-Year-Old Man’s Organ Donation Gives New Life To Multiple Patients

Thane News: 45-Year-Old Man’s Organ Donation Gives New Life To Multiple Patients

A 45-year-old brain-dead man from Thane helped save multiple lives after his family consented to organ donation, honouring his wish to help others. Doctors retrieved his heart, liver, corneas, skin and bones for transplantation. Officials said Mumbai recorded 53 organ donors in 2025, enabling 160 transplants, though demand still exceeds organ availability.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Pic

Mumbai: In a remarkable act of generosity, a 45-year-old brain-dead man from Thane gave a new lease of life to several patients through organ donation, fulfilling his long-cherished wish of helping others even in death.

Heart, Liver, Corneas, Skin and Bones Retrieved for Transplant

Sandesh Shringarpure, a graphic designer by profession, suffered a brain haemorrhage and was admitted to Jupiter Hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, his condition did not improve and doctors declared him brain-dead. In the midst of their grief, his family chose to honour his desire to serve others by consenting to organ donation.

Following the decision, his heart, liver, corneas, skin and bones were retrieved for transplantation. The donations have already benefitted multiple patients who were awaiting life-saving procedures.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Officials To Visit US Next Week To Finalise Text For Interim Trade Agreement
Indian Officials To Visit US Next Week To Finalise Text For Interim Trade Agreement
Mumbai's Madhav Viradiya Scores Perfect 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2026 January Session
Mumbai's Madhav Viradiya Scores Perfect 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2026 January Session
When Is Chinese New Year 2026? Here's To know Date & Significance Of Spring Festival
When Is Chinese New Year 2026? Here's To know Date & Significance Of Spring Festival
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe

Two Elderly Brain-Dead Patients Donated Organs in February

In the first week of February, two more cases of organ and tissue donation by elderly brain-dead patients in the city brought hope to several families. According to officials from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), an 80-year-old woman admitted to Fortis Hospital was declared brain-dead on December 1. With her family’s consent, her tissues and skin were donated, although her other organs were found unsuitable for transplantation.

Read Also
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe
article-image

Data available on the ZTCC website shows that 53 donors donated organs in 2025, enabling a total of 160 transplants across Mumbai. From these donors, surgeons have successfully transplanted 77 kidneys, 46 livers, 18 hearts, 11 lungs, and even a hand. While the figures reflect steady progress in organ donation efforts, experts stress that the gap between demand and availability of organs remains wide.

Single Donor Can Save Up to Eight Lives, Say Experts

Officials point out that a single deceased donor can save up to eight lives by donating vital organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas and intestines. Medical experts describe organ donation as a lasting legacy, allowing individuals to live on by giving others a second chance at life.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 45-Year-Old Man’s Organ Donation Gives New Life To Multiple Patients
Thane News: 45-Year-Old Man’s Organ Donation Gives New Life To Multiple Patients
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2...
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2...
BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj...
BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj...
Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video
Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video