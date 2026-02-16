 'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel Macron's Mumbai Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel Macron's Mumbai Visit

'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel Macron's Mumbai Visit

Ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Aaditya Thackeray criticised the state government for “shabby hoardings” and banners across Mumbai. In his X post, he suggested that leaders should be welcomed with red carpets and comfort, not over-the-top displays. City administration has also undertaken rapid road repairs and repainting along key routes in preparation for PM Modi’s meeting with Macron.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel Macron's Mumbai Visit |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday criticised the state government over the banners and hoardings put up across Mumbai ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron. Thackeray described the banners and posters as “shabby” and questioned whether they were necessary. The preparations have come as PM Modi will be in Mumbai on Tuesday and will meet French President Emmanuel Macron. During their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "Which sensible, forward looking government indulges in plastering any modern-day global city which shabby hoardings to welcome leaders of other countries?"

Read Also
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's...
article-image

He added that "This behaviour means that those in government need some serious counselling in civic sense, maintaining aesthetics and not getting over excited as if we’ve never seen foreign visits before."

Slamming the CM, Thackeray added, "Even the coastal road hasn’t been spared by this really silly behaviour of the regime- I thought the CM, who has travelled globally, would have atleast instructed better."

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents
Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents
Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification
Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification
War Of Words Returns In Karnataka Congress After DK Shivakumar’s High-Level Delhi Meetings
War Of Words Returns In Karnataka Congress After DK Shivakumar’s High-Level Delhi Meetings
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
Read Also
PM Modi To Visit Mumbai On February 17; Check Full Schedule Of His Meeting With French President...
article-image

He further suggested, "Lay the red carpet, ensure the best comfort, charm them but not with these really overexcited, shabby posters and banners. For any other citizen, it’s a working visit, that should be a non event with minimal disruption, like it is in any other city around the world."

Not just this, as Macron prepares to arrive in Mumbai, the city administration has also undertaken rapid overnight road repairs, repainting and beautification work along key routes.

Several stretches of roads, footpaths, and public infrastructure, particularly those along the leaders’ expected convoy routes, have reportedly been resurfaced or freshly painted. Visuals circulating on social media show workers freshly painted roads across parts of South Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Online Betting Racket Operating From Flat, Four Arrested
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Online Betting Racket Operating From Flat, Four Arrested
Mumbai News: Private Blood Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Govandi Operating Without Valid Lease...
Mumbai News: Private Blood Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Govandi Operating Without Valid Lease...
Viral Video Shows Youths Allegedly Consuming Intoxicants Inside Crowded Local Train Between Thane...
Viral Video Shows Youths Allegedly Consuming Intoxicants Inside Crowded Local Train Between Thane...
'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel...
'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel...