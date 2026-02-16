'Shabby Posters & Banners': Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Fadnavis Ahead Of France President Emmanuel Macron's Mumbai Visit |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday criticised the state government over the banners and hoardings put up across Mumbai ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron. Thackeray described the banners and posters as “shabby” and questioned whether they were necessary. The preparations have come as PM Modi will be in Mumbai on Tuesday and will meet French President Emmanuel Macron. During their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "Which sensible, forward looking government indulges in plastering any modern-day global city which shabby hoardings to welcome leaders of other countries?"

He added that "This behaviour means that those in government need some serious counselling in civic sense, maintaining aesthetics and not getting over excited as if we’ve never seen foreign visits before."

Slamming the CM, Thackeray added, "Even the coastal road hasn’t been spared by this really silly behaviour of the regime- I thought the CM, who has travelled globally, would have atleast instructed better."

He further suggested, "Lay the red carpet, ensure the best comfort, charm them but not with these really overexcited, shabby posters and banners. For any other citizen, it’s a working visit, that should be a non event with minimal disruption, like it is in any other city around the world."

Not just this, as Macron prepares to arrive in Mumbai, the city administration has also undertaken rapid overnight road repairs, repainting and beautification work along key routes.

Several stretches of roads, footpaths, and public infrastructure, particularly those along the leaders’ expected convoy routes, have reportedly been resurfaced or freshly painted. Visuals circulating on social media show workers freshly painted roads across parts of South Mumbai.

