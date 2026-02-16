Mumbai News: Private Blood Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Govandi Operating Without Valid Lease Since 2018, Activist Alleges

Questions raised over continued operations of a private blood centre inside Govandi’s Shatabdi Hospital despite pending lease renewal | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: A private blood centre operating from municipal premises at Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi has allegedly continued functioning without a valid lease agreement since 2018.

The issue came to light after a complaint was lodged on the Aaple Sarkar Portal, prompting an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

FDA inspection and pending lease renewal

On November 10, 2025, the Drug Inspector’s office inspected M/s Pallavi Blood Centre located within Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. During the inspection, the blood centre was directed to submit details of its lease agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for use of the premises.

The FDA found that the blood centre had applied to the civic body on October 10, 2018, seeking renewal of its lease. The proposal, however, remains pending with the BMC.

Meanwhile, a letter dated November 10, 2025, issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Shatabdi Hospital stated that the hospital administration had “no objection” to the blood centre continuing its operations from the premises.

Based on this communication, authorities concluded that no further action was warranted in connection with the complaint, and the matter was subsequently filed and closed.

Activist raises concerns over continued occupancy

However, a health activist has raised serious concerns over the continued use of hospital premises despite the expiry of the lease agreement. Health activist Chetan Kothari alleged that the blood bank was initially allotted approximately 1,500 sq. ft. of space within the municipal hospital on a five-year lease from July 2013 to July 2018 at a nominal rent of Re 1 per month.

According to Kothari, when the file was processed for renewal for a subsequent five-year term, senior civic officials realised that the municipal corporation was not authorised to lease its premises without prior approval from the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

“When the matter was referred to the Urban Development Department for renewal approval, it declined permission, stating that it had not been informed about the original allotment and related procedural details,” Kothari claimed. He added that since July 2018, the blood centre has continued its operations without a formally renewed lease agreement.

“The case raises concerns about the continued use of a substantial municipal property by a private entity at either no rent or a nominal rent, despite unresolved questions regarding authorisation and procedural compliance,” he said, adding that Section 92(d)(d) of the BMC Act, 1888, prohibits the civic body from leasing property without prior approval from the Urban Development Department.

Officials yet to respond

BMC Chief Health Officer Dr Chandrakant Pawar did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment. However, Bharat Arekar of Pallavi Blood Centre stated that all procedures related to the lease were completed before the municipal administration in 2018 and that the decision now rests with the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Senior Medical Officer of Shatabdi Hospital said he was unaware of the matter and would gather the necessary information before taking appropriate action.

