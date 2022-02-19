Thane: Neighbour held for murder of Dombivali woman found stuffed in sofa-cum-bed

The Manpada police in Dombivali have arrested a 25- year-old man for killing Supriya Kishore Shinde, 33, on February 15 at Om Residency in Davdigaon. Shinde’s body was found stuffed in the sofa-cum-bed by her husband and son, who were at the time of the incident.

The accused, Vishal Ghavat, resides in the adjoining building and was known to the family.

As per the police, he has tried to sexually assault Shinde. When she resisted his move, he hit her on her head with a sharp object and strangling her with a nylon tie.

He was traced through his sandals outside the house noticed by witnesses, said Assistant Commissioner of Police JD More. On February 15, Shinde’s husband was away at work and her 11-year-old left for school at 12.30 pm.

On interrogation of neighbours, some of them described the sandals they saw outside the house during that time. Shinde’s husband later realised that Ghavat wore them when he came to their house on earlier occasions. The police detained Ghavat, who confessed that on February 14 he had visited Shinde on the pretext of giving a book. Seeing her son, he had asked whether he goes to school.

On February 15, he visited the house again at 1:30 pm with a book. Seeing her alone, he tried to sexually assault her. But she reached for the door to scream, he caught her by her hair and hit her head with an object, later strangling her. He then hid her body in the sofa-cum bed and quietly left. When Shinde’s husband was looking for her, Ghavat even accompanied him to the police station to file a missing person report.

The husband and the son later found the sofa-cum-bed placed oddly, only to find Shinde’s body in it.

