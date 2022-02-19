Mumbai: BJP cries foul in BMC-Ajmera land deal for pumping station

A few BJP corporators have alleged corruption by the Shiv Sena-led BMC by exchanging a prime 1,20,000 sq ft garden in Mahul with real estate developer Ajmera for the construction of a pumping station.

Every monsoon season, areas like Sion, King’s Circle, Wadala and Chunabhatti are inundated. To resolve the problem of waterlogging, the BMC has planned to build a pumping station in Mahul.

However, the BJP said it was a salt pan area, within 50 metres of the Coastal Regulation Zone, and the BMC proposal says that Central Government doesn't give permission to construct pumping station in Salt pan area. After conducting a survey, the BMC found another piece of 50 sq mt land but its ownership was with the Ajmera Builders. Furthermore, the BMC has a garden here, which was exchanged with Ajmera for the pumping station.

BJP corporator and member of the Improvement Committee, Abhijit Samant said, “On the one hand, the ruling Shiv Sena talks about gardens, and on the other hand, it is giving garden land to builders.”

