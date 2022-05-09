Thane: NCP activists protested in front of TMC's water supply department office against water crisis in Mumbra

The senior activist Marjia Pathan from NCP threatened a big agitation where thousands of women will protest in front of TMC headquarters if the water crisis is not solved on priority basis.

On Monday, May 9 the activists from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Farzana Shakir Sheikh, Marzia Shanu Pathan, Shakir Sheikh and Shakib Date protested in front of the water supply department office in Mumbra for the water crisis faced in the area. NCP senior activist Marjia Pathan also threatened that if the water issue is not resolved within three days then thousands of women will protest in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

Shivaji Nagar, Dargah Road, MK Compound, Dadi Colony and Pintya Dada Maidan area in Mumbra ward have been facing a huge water crisis for the last one month. These areas are facing problems like water supply interruption and low pressure water supply.

Earlier the leader of opposition Shanu Pathan had visited the site with TMC officials to find a solution. Also after the visit the discussions were also held with the TMC commissioner Dr.Vipin Sharma. After the inspection tour, it was said that new aqueducts would be laid as it was impossible to repair the old aqueducts. However, no action was taken and Marjia Pathan had staged agitation outside the Commissioner's office earlier.

On Monday afternoon the protest was taken under the leadership of Marzia Pathan as the issue could not be resolved even after several months of follow-up. During this time, the protesters shouted slogans against the municipal administration.

Marzia Pathan speaking with the media said, "Earlier the Leader of the opposition had visited with the TMC officials to find a solution to the water problem here. At that time, broken waterways were seen at many places. However, as they could not be repaired, the authorities had assured that the new waterways would be re-laid. But the work on it has not started yet. A contract of Rs 238 crore has been awarded for renewal of water supply. There is also a lot of corruption in the contract."

Pathan further added, " The Mumbra-Kausa area has always been ill treated. The people of Mumbra have been suffering due to lack of water for many months. Depriving citizens of water is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, a fundamental right. We have started the movement against it. If the water problem is not resolved within three days, thousands of women will hit the TMC headquarters, warned Marjia Pathan.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:23 PM IST