BJP Bengal leaders pay last respects to Arjun Chowrasia; Sukanta Majumdar says 'no one is safe under TMC regime'

Kolkata: BJP Bengal leaders on Saturday paid their last respects to the party's deceased cadre Arjun Chowrasia at BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that no one in this state is ‘safe’ under the TMC regime.

“The political killings again started. No one is safe in this state. From men to women no one is safe and anything can happen to anyone. We demand CBI probe in this case as his family members have requested us,” said Majumdar while taking part in a rally from BJP headquarters to the residence of Arjun Chowrasia at Kashipur in North Kolkata.

BJP leader Kalyan Choubay said that the state police are working as the Calcutta High Court gave verdict to cooperate with the saffron camp and also BJP is ‘firm’ in taking their cooperation.

Amit Chowrasia, brother of Arjun Chowrasia said that no probe can bring back his brother while the dead BJP youth leader’s mother demanded CBI probe for her son’s death.

Meanwhile, abiding by the verdict of the Calcutta High Court, autopsy was performed at Command Hospital with videography.

The High Court on Friday had asked the Kolkata Commissioner of police to ensure safe passage to the body of the dead BJP leader from government hospital to Eastern Command Hospital at Alipore.

Abiding by the verdict, a green corridor was made in the city while transferring the body for the autopsy.

CCTV cameras were also seen installed outside and near the house of the dead BJP leader as per the verdict of the court as it had asked the state police to ensure security to the family members of the BJP leader Arjun Chowrasia.

After autopsy, the body of the dead leader was taken to BJP office and before cremation, the body was taken to his residence.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim urged the Calcutta High Court to take note of the autopsy report as according to him Eastern Command Hospital comes under Central government.

“Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a murder and can anyone in command hospital write against Shah. If anyone does, will his job be saved?” questioned Hakim.

Shah who was on two days visit in Bengal visited Arjun Chowrasia’s residence on Friday and after talking to the family members of the dead leader, Shah said it can be a ‘political killing’.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:13 PM IST