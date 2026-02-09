Thane Municipal Corporation Trains Women SHGs In Scientific Waste Management And Microgreens For Sustainable Livelihoods

Thane civic officials conduct hands-on training for women self-help groups on eco-friendly waste practices and microgreen cultivation to boost green employment | File Photo

Thane, Feb 09: In a significant move toward urban sustainability and social empowerment, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recently organised a specialised training programme for local Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Hosted at the Urban Livelihood Center at Tattvajnana Vidyapeeth, the initiative focused on two key pillars: scientific waste management and the cultivation of microgreens.

The programme was a collaborative effort between the TMC’s Environment Department and the Social Development Department, aiming to integrate environmental conservation with sustainable livelihood opportunities for women.

Bridging waste management and employment

The TMC has been at the forefront of solid waste management for the past decade, partnering with various NGOs and SHGs. Deputy Environment Officer Vaishali Palkar highlighted that the Social Development Department provides these groups with official recognition, identity cards, and essential equipment like “Ghanta Gadi” (waste collection vehicles) and sorting sheds.

“Through these initiatives, women are finding meaningful employment in door-to-door waste collection, waste segregation, and the production of compost from organic waste. This not only cleans our city but empowers our citizens,” stated Palkar.

Expert insights and skill development

The training session featured prominent social activists and subject matter experts:

Jyoti Mhapsekar (Stree Mukti Sanghatana): Emphasised the importance of financial independence for women’s social standing. She used a blend of persuasive dialogue and motivational songs to inspire attendees.

Kalpana Andhare (Parisar Bhagini Vikas Mandal): Conducted a technical session on the segregation of wet and dry waste, demonstrating the correct methods to maximise recycling efficiency.

Nirmala Sawant (Parisar Bhagini Vikas Mandal): Introduced the cultivation of microgreens—highly nutritious young greens grown from grains and pulses. She noted that these can be grown easily at home to combat anaemia within families while serving as a viable source of additional income for SHGs.

Collaborative participation

The event saw active participation from several non-governmental organisations, including:

. Parisar Vikas Bhagini Sanstha

. Stree Mukti Sanghatana

. Anti-Plastic Brigade

. Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth

The Corporation intends to expand these eco-friendly roles for women in the future to include large-scale tree plantation, nursery management, and the manufacturing of cloth bags to replace single-use plastics.

