Thane Municipal Corporation jabs around 370 students in last three days in special vaccination camps

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in the last three days has organized special vaccination camps across different colleges and has vaccinated around 370 students. The Mission Yuva Swastha 2021 will go on at 18 different colleges.

The vaccination camps were organized for students who have not taken the vaccination jabs and those who are yet to take the second dose of vaccination.

The authorities last week started the camps and till Monday, it started at nine different colleges across Thane. Naresh Mhaske, TMC Mayor, and Pallavi Kadam, Deputy Mayor had inaugurated vaccination camps at Joshi Bedekar college on Monday Thane among others.

"After the state government had started the colleges. Students getting vaccinated was a priority. However, we started the vaccination across different colleges. Many of the students are already vaccinated. While those who are yet to get vaccinated are coming to the centers," added Mhaske.

The TMC authorities and Mhaske had appealed to the students to get themselves vaccinated in the camp especially organized for them. "Students who are aware of this camp can inform their friends and relatives and create awareness about the same. The TMC had already vaccinated more than 15 lakhs citizens in the past few months," added Mhaske.

The vaccination camp was organized at Dnyansadhana College and Anand Vishwa Gurukul College and NKT college among others. "The vaccination camps will start at 18 different colleges and the camps will go on till November 2. The authorities have arranged around 300 vaccination jabs. Many of the colleges have their exams going on and as soon as it finishes the drive will start in those colleges," said an official from TMC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:30 PM IST