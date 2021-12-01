Thane Municipal Corporation AMC resumes work after 3 months who was attacked by hawker while on duty

Kalpita Pimple (45), the assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) who was attacked by a hawker with a sharp knife resumed duty on Wednesday after three months of the incident.

Pimple, along with her bodyguard was injured during an attack. They were facilitated by the TMC mayor Naresh Mhaske on her first days after the incident.

The incident took place in the last week of August 2021 when Pimple, the AMC of Majiwada-Manpada ward, went to take action against hawkers near Kasarvadavali junction.

The accused Amarjeet Singh Yadav, arrested by the Kasarvadavli police had chopped up two fingers off Pimple, while her bodyguard had suffered serious injuries on one of his fingers.

Pimple on after resuming on her first day recollected the incident saying, “the only big question that keeps going on in the mind is what wrong I had done. I was just doing my duty like others. Now, I have learned that we have to be tough and alert during such actions. Secondly, the hawkers should also understand that the officials coming for taking action are not their enemies. As the hawkers are using illegal ways to run their business, the authorities are taking action. Our main purpose is to beautify the city and maintain discipline on the road,” she added.

Pimple, who joined her first posting as a chief officer in Alibaug in 2010 had also worked with the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. She joined the AMC with TMC in December 2020.

“Excited for my posting, I never thought about such an incident as it had completely disturbed my family. I was completely handicapped with plaster for three months with no movement with my hands and used to be in bed. I thanked my sister-in-law who was taking care of me like a newborn baby, from feeding food to daily happenings. It was a tough time I went through. I also thanked the Mayor who was continuously calling to take an update on my health and stood up for help. Also, the staff was helpful during the time,” she added.

Pimple said as her hands started moving while she resumed the work. The injuries on her right hand had recovered around 75 percent and the left hand is yet to be recovered. She visits the Jupiter hospital daily as she is still undergoing treatment for her injuries.

