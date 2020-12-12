Thane Municipal Corpn to take strict action against water bill defaulters

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to take strict action against the water bill defaulters. According to a TMC official, the civic body will publish the names of the defaulters in the newspapers, following the disconnection of water supply.

"The TMC already has pending water tax recovery of Rs 58 crore from last year. This year, the TMC has a target of Rs 250 crore, however the recovery process was affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, so far only Rs 70 crore out of the total set goal has been recovered," said Vinod Pawar, executive engineer, water department of TMC.

"Hence, the decision of disclosing the defaulters' names and disconnecting their supply has been taken. However, before disclosing the list in the print media (newspapers), a warning notice will be issued to the defaulters to pay their dues. If they fail to respond even after the warning, the above action will be taken by the department concerned," added TMC official.

According to the information provided by the official from water department, the process of disconnecting the water supply has already been started 15 days ago.

"In the last 15 days, the water supply to over 350 defaulters have been disconnected. Following the action, so far around Rs 3.70 crore has been recovered from the commercial establishments and over Rs 90 lakh from the residential areas in last 15 days. The disclosure of defaulters list in the print media will also be processed soon by the civic body," said the

official.

Among the various areas in Thane, Kopri has maximum amount of pending water bills, informed the civic official.