Thane MP Rajan Vichare inspects progress of Metro work in Mira Road

A delegation of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials along with Member of Parliament (Thane) Rajan Vichare conducted site inspections aimed at speeding up the ongoing work of the much awaited Metro 9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route in Mira Road on Monday.
An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro 9 will be an 11 km long elevated corridor with eight stations. With a collective price tag of around Rs. 6,607 crore, the work on this corridor commenced in September last year and is expected to be completed in December 2024.
However, commuters have been bearing the brunt as work on this line has been moving at a snail’s pace. Replicating the Nagpur model, the MMRDA has agreed to pump additional funds amounting more than Rs. 217 crore to provide a double-decker viaduct where three flyovers for automobiles will be built on the first level and the metro line will run on the second level running through the stretch of Kashimira road.
MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, municipal commissioner Dr. Vijay Rathod, Chief Engineer (MMRDA) Anil Jamdar, NHAI officer Sudhir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale and Vijaykant Sagar amongst other senior officials and office bearers accompanied the parliamentarian who has also urged the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC) to shift the Dahisar toll plaza owing to frequent traffic snarls at the entry point of Mumbai.
