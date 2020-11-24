Thane MP Rajan Vichare inspects progress of Metro work in Mira Road

A delegation of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials along with Member of Parliament (Thane) Rajan Vichare conducted site inspections aimed at speeding up the ongoing work of the much awaited Metro 9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route in Mira Road on Monday.

An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro 9 will be an 11 km long elevated corridor with eight stations. With a collective price tag of around Rs. 6,607 crore, the work on this corridor commenced in September last year and is expected to be completed in December 2024.