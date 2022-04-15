Thane: MMRDA nod to change land reservation for medical college in Ambernath

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a recently held meeting approved a proposal to change the reservation of land for a government medical college in Ambernath.

After the MMRDA approval, suggestions and objections have been invited from the citizens for the required eleven hectares of land till April 21.

The fast-developing Ambernath and its surrounding areas have limited health facilities. Most of the time, people have to go to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane for treatment. The sub-district hospital is being upgraded. However, during the pandemic, a lot of local residents had to face a number of problems for want of proper medical facilities.

Local MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, who come from the medical field, raised the demand for a government medical college in Ambernath. After the approval of the college by medical education minister Amit Deshmukh last year, the state's joint director of medical education demanded 11 hectares of land on survey number 102, 103, 104, 106 and 166 in Ambernath.

The proposal was presented at the 152nd meeting of MMRDA and was approved.

According to the proposal, 11 hectares of land on plot number 180, earlier reserved for a public park, is now reserved for the government medical college in Ambernath. Immediately after the approval, the MMRDA started the process of inviting suggestions and objections from the public.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:55 PM IST