Mumbai: Firebrigade to take legal action against 24 private hospitals for not complying fire safety norms

Last few years, Mumbai Firebrigade department notice many fire incidents in the city due to lack of complying fire safety rules. In the month of January, a major fire incident happened at Kamala Building in the Tardeo area. Earlier, 10 patients died in a government hospital at the Bhandara district because of short circuit. Similarly, 11 patients had lost their lives in Sunrise hospital in Bhandup. After these incidents, the BMC administration came into action and issued directions to the Firebrigade department to conduct an inspection.

Thereafter, 1324 hospitals were inspected. After inspection notice had been issued to 663 hospitals of the city that didn't fulfill fire safety rules. BMC had also given 120 days time to comply with all the conditions to these 663 hospitals out of that 639 hospitals made arrangements in their hospitals but 24 hospitals failed to do so. Therefore, the Firebrigade department has decided to take legal action against these hospitals.

City Firebrigade Chief, Hemant Parab told FPJ "We have submitted documents with the legal department of MCGM. Now case will be put up against them in the court. So, the court will decide punishment to these hospitals."

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:26 PM IST