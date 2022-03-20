Thane: MMRDA fixes penalty charge for regularising unauthorised construction in extended regions

The owners, residents and developers in areas of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur where the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has been made a special planning authority (SPA) will be able to regularise the unauthorised construction by paying penalty in form of premium. It has come up with a "regularisation policy" on the lines of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wherein it has fixed rates of fine considering the quantum of unauthorised constructions in SPA areas of MMRDA.

The MMRDA recently finalised revised rates for such premiums ranging from 20% to 100%, amounting to lakhs or crores of rupees per property, based on the extent of the violation to be regularised. For instance, work carried out beyond Commencement Certificate (CC) but within the approved plan then fine will be of 20 per cent on 25 per cent of base premium rate.

The base premium rate taken as 25 per cent of developed land rate given in stamp duty Ready Reckoner issued by Govt. for the year of the date of approval for regularization, explained MMRDA. Similarly, for different violations different fines have been imposed accordingly.

While it has also cleared that if the proposals for regularizations are received for which earlier approvals have been granted by the then Competent Authorities, then the Penalty Premium for the Land & Built-up Area Component shall be calculated on the additional Built-up Area Component and land component, if it is newly added, after deducting the earlier sanctioned Land & Built-up Area Component.

The new circular (a copy of which is with FPJ) with the revised rates, was signed by MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas recently. In fact, in this circular the Metropolitan Commissioner has also asked applicants to submit their proposals for regularisation of their property on or before December 31st of this year.

According to MMRDA, as Bhiwandi, for instance, is known as a logistics hub. There are several warehouses offering employment opportunities to people directly and indirectly. Therefore, the authority on direction of the Maharashtra government has reduced the penalty rates so that it won't affect the industry at large. Moreover, the owners can come forward and regularise their properties.

ALSO READ Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link: MMRDA launches longest orthotropic steel deck of 180 metres on MTHL

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:55 PM IST