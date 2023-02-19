Thane: MLA Jitendra Awhad says police action against him 'on the advice of CM'

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad, after getting an interim bail from Thane court on Friday, February 17, called a press conference and alleged that the police action and case is being registered against him on the advice of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The Thane court on Friday granted interim bail to Nationalist Congress Party leader Awhad, who approached the court for pre-arrest bail in connection with the assualt on Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher. The next hearing on Awhad's pre-arrest bail application will be on February 28.

Jitendra Awhad, while speaking with the media during Press Conference after his bail, said, " The case registered against me under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 is not applicable in the case. Also, no party workers were having weapon when Mahesh Aher was attacked. I question how did section 307, 120 (b) apply in this case and on whose behest is all this happening. No commissioner has the courage to take action against me without consulting the chief minister. They are trying to scare me. The present deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra chief minister for five years and during his tenure, there was no revenge politics."

Awhad further added, "I know well in advance that the forensic report of the voice in the audio clip will say that it is not a voice of Mahesh Aher. I know who is sitting in power and what they will be telling the forensic lab officials. The police have not registered our complaint regarding the viral audio clip of Mahesh Aher. They have just taken the written application."

Awhad's daughter said recently the Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena (BSS) spokesperson from Thane Naresh Mhaske said that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has asked the police officials to provide security to the Awhad's family. But yet we haven't been given any security. Who will be responsible if our family comes under danger, she asked.

