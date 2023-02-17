Thane: BJP, Congress, Sena (UBT) condemn threat to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad & family, demand action against TMC official

Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

Thane: It seems the political parties in Thane have armed up against Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner of encroachment department Mahesh Aher. On Wednesday, February 15 the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad accused Mahesh Aher to have conspired to harm him and his family. Now, the Thane Congress, BJP and UBT Shiv-Sena leaders have extended their support and demanded strict action against the civic officer.

Anish Gadhve, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv-Sena spokesperson of Thane, in a press conference called on Friday, February 17 to announce their stand on Awhad-Aher fiasco, said, "It seems that the Thane city which is known for its lake is losing its identity and now hooliganism is increasing in the city. Mahesh Aher, the TMC assistant commissioner of encroachment department, started as a clerk in TMC in the year 1985 and he is 11th failed. He, by submitting fake certificates, is now the assistant commissioner of TMC encroachment department and it seems that he has a support from some big leaders. How can an assistant commissioner threaten MLA Jitendra Awhad and his family and also plot a murder. There should be a thorough investigation by the police into the accusations levelled by Awhad, including forensic analysis of the audio clip which went viral. Aher has many complaints against him but he has surprisingly been promoted. We will stand behind the Awhad family."

Gadhve added, "If Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde says that Thane belongs to CM, then he should order the inquiry on a priority basis in this sensetive matter. The UBT Shiv-Sena will never tolerate such thing in Thane city. If the audio clip is of Aher then he should be arrested soon and it's not just our demand but also Thanekars' demand."

Vikrant Chavan, Thane district Congress president said, "We totally condemn such threat by a civic officer in Thane city. Earlier, when I went for inquiring about the action against the illegal constructions in Mumbra and Kalwa area, he used foul language even then. It's high time such officer should be punished."

Sanjay Kelkar, MLA from BJP, Thane said, " I have met several times to the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar and given him proof about the illegal constructions and also asked him to take action against the errant civic officials. All the errant civic officials should be held accountable. If the clip in which Mahesh Aher has threatened the Awhad family found to be true, then it is really condemnable."

Awhad, in last few days, released a few videos on his twitter handle alleging involvement of Mahesh Aher in corruption and also questioned the silence of the administration.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad's wife Ruta Awhad and his daughter approached the Vartak Nagar police with complaint letter against Aher. Even Awhad wrote letter to the Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh regarding the threat audio clip and asked to take action against Mahesh Aher but no action has been initiated yet, said a close aide of Awhad on the condition of anonymity.

Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in Mahesh Aher assualt case

The Thane sessions court on Friday gave anticipatory bail to Jitendra Awhad in Mahesh Aher assualt case. The Naupada police on Wednesday booked Jitendra Awhad and six activists of which four were arrested on Thursday morning and were sent to police custody by Thane court for one day. Awhad applied for anticipatory bail and he was granted on Friday by the court. Also the court has increased the police custody of four NCP party workers including Jitendra Awhad's personal assistant Abhijit Pawar till 20th February, 2023.

CM Eknath Shinde instructed Thane police chief Jai Jeet Singh to provide security to the Awhad family.

Naresh Mhaske, spokesperson of Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena, Thane said, "Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has already instructed police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh to provide security to the Awhads."

Meanwhile, TMC officials and employees sported a black band to protest the attack on Aher.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar was unavailable for comments.

