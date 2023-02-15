Thane: Jitendra Awhad supporters assault TMC official after his audio threatening to kill MLA's family went viral

An audio clip of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner of encroachment department Mahesh Aher confessing that he deployed a shooter with the help of gangster Babaji alias Subhash Singh Thakur, who is in Tihar Jail, to kill the NCP MLA and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad and his family, has gone viral. This audio clip has created stir in Thane.

In this conversation, Mahesh Aher referred to Jitendra Awhad as a 'snake' and said that he 'needed to be crushed'. Aher also confessed about knowing the whereabouts of Awhad's daughter in Spain.

After the audio of Aher went viral, NCP workers and Jitendra Awhad supporters got hold of Aher outside TMC premises before he was taken into custody by police. The supportors lost their cool and attacked Aher.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad said, "We are not afraid of such threats and will not even file a police complaint. I know that even after filing complaint, police will not take any action."

The Thane municipal corporation elections are round the corner and politics in the region has heated up in recent days.

Awhad, being the prominent leader of NCP, has been target of attack from the opponents. Earlier in the week, the TMC officials had removed LED screen of Jitendra Awhad which featured developmental works done by him. Awhad had then took to Twitter to says that "revenge politics" had started against him.

