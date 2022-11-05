Thane matrimonial site fraud: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 lakh, raping another held

e-Paper Get App
The accused, who claims to be a real estate agent, used to change his profile frequently while targeting women on such sites, said Senior Inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station.

Thane: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 Lakh, raping another through matrimonial sites held | Photos: Representative Image
Thane: A 42-year-old married man with two children has been held for allegedly cheating women after contacting them through matrimonial sites, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

The accused, who claims to be a real estate agent, used to change his profile frequently while targeting women on such sites, said Senior Inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station.

Accused of raping another woman

"He would tell them he is a divorcee. A probe began after one woman registered a complaint on November 3. The accused had contacted her between 2018 and 2020, and had duped her of Rs 13.60 lakh. He was held from Thane on Friday," the official said.

He is also accused of raping one woman as per a complaint registered in Kongaon police station, the official added. 

