Thane: Massive fire erupts at chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC, no casualties; video surfaces

Thane: Massive fire erupts at chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC; video surfaces | Screengrab

Thane: A massive fire broke out at Gagangiri Pharma Chemical Company in Badlapur MIDC at 1.45 pm on Sunday, February 12. The entire company was gutted in the blaze and fire brigade personnel are trying to bring it under control.

As per the fire brigade officials, few workers were injured due to the fire that broke out while the work was going on in the company.

Major Fire breaks out at Chemical factory, right opposite Fire Brigade office in Badlapur East.#mumbainews #BREAKING #firebreaks pic.twitter.com/1K9ovH2S2q — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 12, 2023

The fire officer from Badlapur fire brigade said, "Although the cause of the blaze could not be ascertained, it appeared to turn into dark black fumes in a moment. Since the fire brigade office is in front of the chemical company we immediately reached the spot and tried to bring the fire under control."

The fire officer added, "Due to highly flammable chemicals in the factory, the fire spread in no time and the entire company was engulfed in flames. As soon as the fire was noticed, the workers of the company decided to leave to keep themselves safe. Two workers were injured in the fire incident. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire using water and foam due to the large amount of flammable chemicals. Fire tenders from Badlapur, Ambernath MIDC, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivali and Taloja MIDC are trying to douse the fire."

