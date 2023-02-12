e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Major fire breaks out at paint manufacturing unit in Palghar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Watch video: Major fire breaks out at paint manufacturing unit in Palghar | Screengrab
A fire broke out in a paint manufacturing unit in the Devkhop area in Palghar at around 2.30 pm on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the fire has also spread to a neighbouring factory.

The factories are situated in the Shashtrafana Novel Estate in Palghar East.

Firefighting operations are underway.

(more details awaited)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

