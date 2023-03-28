Thane: Manpada police seize gutkha worth ₹5,16,000; one held

Thane: The Manpada police seized stolen gutkha worth ₹5,16,000 from a Honda City car on the Kalyan-Shil road in Sonarpada at Dombivali on Sunday, March 26.

The police have arrested the accused identified as Miraj Tayyab Ansari (25), a resident of Kaba Road at Bharat Nagar in Bhiwandi.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, at Manpada police station said, "We received a tip-off regarding a Honda City car carrying stolen gutkha worth ₹5,16,000 and it will be passing from Kalyan-Shil road on Sunday afternoon. Police officers intercepted the car on the road leading to Shankar Nagar and searched it and found bags filled with gutkha in it."

Bagade further added, "The case has been registered against Miraj under the Food and Safety Clause and Gutkha Prohibition Act. We are further investigating that where the accused was about to sell gutkha and also from where he brought it."