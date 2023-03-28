 Thane: Manpada police seize gutkha worth ₹5,16,000; one held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Manpada police seize gutkha worth ₹5,16,000; one held

Thane: Manpada police seize gutkha worth ₹5,16,000; one held

The police have arrested the accused identified as Miraj Tayyab Ansari (25), a resident of Kaba Road at Bharat Nagar in Bhiwandi

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Manpada police seized stolen gutkha worth ₹5,16,000 from a Honda City car on the Kalyan-Shil road in Sonarpada at Dombivali on Sunday, March 26. 

The police have arrested the accused identified as Miraj Tayyab Ansari (25), a resident of Kaba Road at Bharat Nagar in Bhiwandi.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, at Manpada police station said, "We received a tip-off regarding a Honda City car carrying stolen gutkha worth ₹5,16,000 and it will be passing from Kalyan-Shil road on Sunday afternoon. Police officers intercepted the car on the road leading to Shankar Nagar and searched it and found bags filled with gutkha in it."

Bagade further added, "The case has been registered against Miraj under the Food and Safety Clause and Gutkha Prohibition Act. We are further investigating that where the accused was about to sell gutkha and also from where he brought it."

Read Also
FPJ Campaign: Gutkha sale rampant outside Mumbai Police HQ, sellers paying 'hafta' to cops
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Manpada police seize gutkha worth ₹5,16,000; one held

Thane: Manpada police seize gutkha worth ₹5,16,000; one held

Mumbai: Dismissed cop Riyazuddin Kazi granted bail in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai: Dismissed cop Riyazuddin Kazi granted bail in Antilia bomb scare case

DigiYatra at Pune airport from March 31: Here's how to use the app

DigiYatra at Pune airport from March 31: Here's how to use the app

Mission impossible? Mira Bhayandar civic body races against time to meet property tax collection...

Mission impossible? Mira Bhayandar civic body races against time to meet property tax collection...

Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High...

Metro car shed: Plea against felling of 177 tress in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony filed in Bombay High...