 26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Deceased Passengers & Railway Staff At CSMT Station | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Deceased Passengers & Railway Staff At CSMT Station | Video

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Deceased Passengers & Railway Staff At CSMT Station | Video

The 26 November attack remains one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai’s history. As many as 166 people were killed, and more than 300 were injured when ten terrorists from Pakistan launched coordinated strikes across the city.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, November 26 paid tribute to the deceased passengers and railway staff at the CSMT station who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The 26 November attack remains one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai’s history. As many as 166 people were killed, and more than 300 were injured when ten terrorists from Pakistan launched coordinated strikes across the city.

Armed militants from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived by sea. They spread out across several high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST railway station and Nariman House. The scale, precision and brutality of the assault left the city shaken and prompted widespread global outrage.

Read Also
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: A Brief Timeline Of The Horrific Terror Strike That Killed...
article-image

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police also took to X (formerly Twitter) and paid tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives. "In the longest night, bravery burned the brightest. Honouring the courage that rises, steady and bright, guiding us forward," the Mumbai Police wrote. Top Mumbai Police officials like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and Tukaram Ombale, among other officers, lost their lives.

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To Build 1 Gigawatt Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh
Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To Build 1 Gigawatt Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh
Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles May Slow Proceedings
Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles May Slow Proceedings
Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up Manufacturing, Charging Infrastructure & Aftermarket Services
Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up Manufacturing, Charging Infrastructure & Aftermarket Services
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial Aircraft's LEAP Engines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial Aircraft's LEAP Engines

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

The ceremony took place at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in south Mumbai. Apart from him, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also joined in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Deceased Passengers & Railway Staff At...

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Deceased Passengers & Railway Staff At...

Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles...

Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles...

'Masterminds Still Sheltered In Pakistan,' Says Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11...

'Masterminds Still Sheltered In Pakistan,' Says Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: SC Adjourns OBC Reservation Hearing, Orders 50% Ceiling Compliance

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: SC Adjourns OBC Reservation Hearing, Orders 50% Ceiling Compliance

Unsung K9 Heroes Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Remembering Max, Sultan, Tiger & Caesar For Their...

Unsung K9 Heroes Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Remembering Max, Sultan, Tiger & Caesar For Their...