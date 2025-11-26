26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Deceased Passengers & Railway Staff At CSMT Station | Video

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, November 26 paid tribute to the deceased passengers and railway staff at the CSMT station who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The 26 November attack remains one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai’s history. As many as 166 people were killed, and more than 300 were injured when ten terrorists from Pakistan launched coordinated strikes across the city.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A tribute was paid at CSMT station to the deceased passengers and railway staff who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks pic.twitter.com/iysVeH5Qq0 — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

Armed militants from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived by sea. They spread out across several high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST railway station and Nariman House. The scale, precision and brutality of the assault left the city shaken and prompted widespread global outrage.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police also took to X (formerly Twitter) and paid tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives. "In the longest night, bravery burned the brightest. Honouring the courage that rises, steady and bright, guiding us forward," the Mumbai Police wrote. Top Mumbai Police officials like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and Tukaram Ombale, among other officers, lost their lives.

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

The ceremony took place at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in south Mumbai. Apart from him, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also joined in.

