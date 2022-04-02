Thane: Man who fell of from running train in Mumbra creek may have swept away

Thane: The man who fell off from a running train on Friday in Mumbra creek is feared to have swept away informed the Thane fire brigade official.

Earlier on Friday, 34-year-old Satish Tayde, a resident of Diva was travelling to Ghatkopar along with his mother. The man was standing on the footboard of the Mumbai bound local train and when the train was crossing the Mumbra creek railway bridge he lost balance and fell off in the creek.

Senior Inspector of Thane railway police V Khadakikar informed that, " The man aged 34 while travelling in local train footboard lost his balance and fell of in the creek. We immediately informed the Thane regional disaster management cell about the incident."

Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC) said, "Soon after reaching the spot we started the search operation in the Mumbra creek but unable to track the man and later after taking permission from the police officials and Thane fire brigade officials we called off the search operation due to high tide."

One of the officials from Thane fire brigade said, " We have tried our level best to search the man in the creek but we were unable to find it. We think that he might have been swept away far off due to the current."

V Khadakikar, Senior Inspector, Thane railway police said, " We have appealed the people travelling on the train footboard to avoid travelling on it because it will be better for their own life."

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:19 PM IST