Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Thane: Man poses as CBI officer, robs woman of Rs 1 lakh in Kalwa

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a housewife of Rs one lakh at knifepoint by posing as a CBI officer with his accomplice, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Roopesh Gogawale, and his accomplice barged into a house in Kalwa in the Thane district on Tuesday evening claiming they are CBI officers, a police official said.

They pointed a knife at the woman (32), who who alone in the house, and walked away with Rs one lakh kept in a cupboard, she said.

Gogawale was arrested in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:54 PM IST
