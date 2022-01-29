e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Thane: Man on the run since 2020 arrested for cheating investors via Ponzi scheme

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

A man on the run since November, 2020 after allegedly cheating investors has been arrested, a Thane police official said on Friday.

Economic Offences Wing assistant inspector Sameer Shaikh said Aditya Rediz, director of a firm that had duped some 10,000 people to the tune of around Rs 22 crore, including Rs 35.38 lakh from a 57-year-old woman, was held on a tip off from Badlapur on Wednesday.

He said the chairperson of the company, identified as Arun Gandhi, was held earlier, and efforts are on to nab Aditya's parents Hemant and Manasi, who are also directors.

