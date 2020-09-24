Thane: Man kills stepbrother over property dispute; dumps body in Vashi creek

Thane: A 26-year-old man shot his stepbrother with the help of the driver, over a property dispute, on Sunday. After the act, the accused dumped the body of the victim into a creek. The accused has been booked by Kasarwadavli police station, in Thane.

The driver was arrested by the police after the missing complaint was lodged by the victim's wife on Wednesday.

Rakesh Manik Patil, 34, is the name of the deceased. He was shot dead by his stepbrother (accused) Sachin Sarjerao Patil, 26, on September 20. The accused was accompanied by his driver Gaurav Rajesh Singh, 27, when he committed the crime, informed the police.

"The driver, who is the second accused in this crime incident has mentioned in his statement, that Sachin, had shot the victim at his home and later dumped into Vashi creek, to destroy the evidence. As per the investigation it is suspected that the accused has committed the crime over a property dispute," said an official from Kasarwadavli police station, Thane.

"Both the accused and victim are the residents of Thane. The main accused, Sachin Patil, is still absconding. The case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act," said, Kishore Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarwadavli police station.