Thane: Man dies after drowning in open-drain

Thane: A 29-year-old died after he drowned into an open drain at the Shil-Daighar area, near Mumbra in Thane. The incident took place, on Wednesday evening following the heavy shower in the city.

"Rizwan Khan, 29, is the name of the deceased, who use to work as a scrap collector. On Wednesday at around 7:30 pm the incident took place when Khan tried stepping into the open drain which was flowing heavily due to rainfall. However, he lost his control and swept away, as the flow of drain water pulled him inside," said C Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar, police station, Thane.

"Following the local's complaint, the search operation was carried and the body of the deceased was recovered on Thursday morning," added Jadhav.

According to the official, On Wednesday it was raining heavily, besides the accident spot is surrounded with steep mountains leading to a continuous flow of rainwater collecting into the drain.

"The deceased was the resident of Daighar area, in Thane. The case has been registered as accidental death report, at Shil-Daighar police station," informed a police official.