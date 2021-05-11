Thane: Man kills his third wife in front of their 2-year-old toddler, arrested

Thane, May 11: Shil-Daighar Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man for killing his third wife in front of their 2-year-old son. The accused claimed that he committed the crime in a fit of rage as his wife refused to have a sexual relationship and he doubted her character. The two-year-old boy was found crying beside his mother, which alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Shaan Khan alias Babu, 33, who married for the third time to the victim Aarifa Khan, 29. Both of them used to stay with their two-year-old son at Mauli apartment, Daighar gaon, near Kalyan-Shil phata.

"The accused used to often visit the resident and when he paid a visit to his wife on Saturday, he was refused for sexual relations." According to police, the accused then doubted his wife's character and alleged that in his absence she was having an illicit relationship. "The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at around 12:30 pm. In a fit of rage, he assaulted his wife three times with a marble roti-maker on her head. He then banged her head on the door and killed her," said a police officer.

The police said Khan closed the door and left the house after killing Aarifa. "The two-year-old son was continuously crying for over an hour. Neighbours heard the cry and opened the door to see a dead Aarifa on the ground beside her son. They informed the police and then the investigation began," added the officer.

A team of detection officers comprising Pradeep Sarphare, an assistant police inspector, and Bhushan Kapadnis, police sub-inspector, started the investigation. "We formed different teams and started to trace the accused who was absconding. With the help of technical details, we traced him in Dadar. Before he could take a train for Uttar Pradesh, we arrested him on Sunday within four hours. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 13," said Chandrakant Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station.

Jadhav further confirmed that a case had been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code. The police said the two-year-old boy of the deceased has been handed over to Aarifa's cousin, who was ready to take care of him.