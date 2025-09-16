CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that had busted two Nashik-based illegal call centre rackets, which were being used to cheat United Kingdom nationals by impersonating insurance agents/government authorities has claimed that two arrested persons had established a command centre for monitoring of the call centre's work at another accommodation at Nashik. The agency officials also claimed that one of the arrested accused was also providing illegal gratification to various public servants in cash and kind for smooth functioning of these illegal call centres.

Command Centre Discovered

According to the CBI sources, a credible information had been received that a group of five persons including Kalyan residents Ganesh Kamankar, his brother Shyam Kamankar and three others are running illegal call centres in Nashik which is being used to dupe UK nationals in the name of providing insurance cover for their Television appliances. They allegedly conspired with each other and thereafter in furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy, the accused persons committed financial fraud via impersonation and phishing calls originating from illegal call centres by deceptive calls impersonating insurance agents of a private company for maintenance of TV accessories and that they are using spoofed numbers and VolP infrastructure and obtaining proceeds of crime via digital payment gateways.

Public Servants Bribed

The CBI had arrested Ganesh and Shyam and their interrogation revealed that one of the members of the syndicate manages the payment gateways and financial transactions of the call centre. The officials further learnt that the said syndicate member is the mastermind and owner of a fraudulent company and in the guise of this company the fraudsters impersonate as insurance sellers and cheat innocent UK nationals. They lure them into providing their debit/credit card details and also dupe them into paying hefty amounts.

Fraudulent Modus Operandi

CBI's probe also revealed that Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar had also established a command centre for monitoring of the work at the call centre from a bungalow in Nashik. "The source information also revealed that Ganesh also provided illegal gratification to various public servants in cash and kind for smooth functioning of these illegal call centres. The accused scammers collect the data of U.K through one New Delhi-based person and by other means. Once the U.K citizen fell prey to the scammers, the caller asked them to transfer proceeds of crime via payment gateways and then channelize the same though bank accounts opened on forged KYC documents in connivance of unknown bank officials," the CBI stated in its FIR.

