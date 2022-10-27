e-Paper Get App
Thane: Man injured while trying to douse fire at home

The fire broke out around 11 pm on Wednesday in the switchboard of the apartment located on the fourth floor of a building in Kalwa area.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Man injured while trying to douse fire at home | Representative Image
A 53-year-old man suffered burn injuries while trying to extinguish a fire in an electrical switch board at his home in Thane , a civic official said on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 11 pm on Wednesday in the switch board of the apartment located on the fourth floor of a building in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Diwali sees rise in fire incidents despite advisory, says MFB
article-image

There were three persons in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

When the house owner tried to douse the blaze, he suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire, he said.

Fires in godowns, warehouses in city and surrounding areas

A Rice godown in Kalamboli had caught fire recently and it took five tenders to douse the fire that engulfed the premises. Meanwhile, a Girgaon warehouse reported fire on October 27 morning.

No casualty was reported in the two incidents.

Thane reports many fires

Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane.

"The Thane Fire Brigade received a total of 16 calls yesterday, out of which 11 were about fire caused due to firecrackers," said the officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation.The officials also informed that there were no casualties or injuries reported in any of the incidents.

