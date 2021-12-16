Thane: Man from Puducherry arrested for duping 26 women across country on pretext of marriage

Thane: The Kapurbawdi police in Thane arrested a 44-year-old from Puducherry for allegedly cheating around 26 women from matrimonial sites to a tune of Rs 2.58 crore.

The police said the accused identified as Prajit Keje alias Prajit Khalid alias Prajik TK from Odtinagam Mahi in Puducherry targeted single unmarried and divorced women with rich financial backgrounds. Later after promising to marry them he used to take money.

Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, Thane confirmed about the arrest of the accused two days ago when he visited Thane and said, "the accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till December 20," added Rathod.

The police said the complainant, a 40 year old woman, met the accused on a matrimonial site. The accused Prajit promised her to get married and even had sexual relationship with her to gain her trust. "Prajit in most of the cases claims himself to be a rich person from a good family background. He used to say that the family had sold a hotel in Paris for more than 100 crore and he had received a share of a huge amount. However, due to the procedure of the Reserve Bank of India the huge amount is stuck. Therefore to release the cash he needs the cash," added Rathod.

The complainant from Thane too was cheated in the same way, where she gave Rs 16.86 lakhs. It was her savings in the bank, which she got cheated for. She was promised to pay the double amount, but with no hope of getting back the cash. She then approached the Kapurbawdi police to register a cheating case.

Rathod further added during the investigation and interrogation to the accused we have found. "Prajit had allegedly cheated around 26 such women for 2.58 crore. The women mostly single or divorced are from Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal states," added Rathod.

The police said the accused used to first promise to marry the woman and get details of her financial background. "He then use to visit the place of the women and to gain her trust use to had sexual relationship with her. Once she is used to him he then cheated her with the cash using the same modus operandi," said a police official.

The police are checking his bank account and other transactions to get the details of the cash. Also, the police are in search of the two people who were involved in the crime with the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:50 PM IST