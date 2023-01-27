Thane: Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion at Badlapur

Thane: A 25-year-old man drowned while immersing a Ganesha idol at a dam near Badlapur railway station on Thursday. Fire brigade personnel from Ambernath recovered the body of Ganesh Baburao Sanap – a resident of Bara Bungalow at Siddharth Nagar in Kopri – from the location on Friday.

Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Thane chief Avinash Sawant said, “After receiving information, we rushed to the spot along with fire brigade and police personnel from Ambernath, with one ambulance and one fire vehicle. We carried out search operations at the site for about three hours on Thursday evening but had to stop due to the dark.” Fire brigade personnel resumed the search on Friday and the body was recovered after around seven hours.

The body was then handed over to the Ambernath police who registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.