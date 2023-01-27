e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion at Badlapur

Thane: Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion at Badlapur

A 25-year-old man drowned while immersing a Ganesha idol at a dam near Badlapur railway station on Thursday. Fire brigade personnel from Ambernath recovered the body of Ganesh Baburao Sanap – a resident of Bara Bungalow at Siddharth Nagar in Kopri – from the location on Friday.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Thane: A 25-year-old man drowned while immersing a Ganesha idol at a dam near Badlapur railway station on Thursday. Fire brigade personnel from Ambernath recovered the body of Ganesh Baburao Sanap – a resident of Bara Bungalow at Siddharth Nagar in Kopri – from the location on Friday.

Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Thane chief Avinash Sawant said, “After receiving information, we rushed to the spot along with fire brigade and police personnel from Ambernath, with one ambulance and one fire vehicle. We carried out search operations at the site for about three hours on Thursday evening but had to stop due to the dark.” Fire brigade personnel resumed the search on Friday and the body was recovered after around seven hours.

The body was then handed over to the Ambernath police who registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC to take strict action against hospitals carrying out illegal termination of...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Remove Tipu Sultan's name from Malad garden': Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister orders District...

'Remove Tipu Sultan's name from Malad garden': Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister orders District...

Mumbai: Aarey Metro car depot 55% ready; to serve Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3

Mumbai: Aarey Metro car depot 55% ready; to serve Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3

Thane: Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion at Badlapur

Thane: Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion at Badlapur

Fire in Mira Road: MBMC to serve notice, conduct fire audits of commercial buildings

Fire in Mira Road: MBMC to serve notice, conduct fire audits of commercial buildings

Mira Bhayandar: Fake cops held for sex racket threat to extort money from family

Mira Bhayandar: Fake cops held for sex racket threat to extort money from family