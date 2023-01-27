Navi Mumbai: PMC to take strict action against hospitals carrying out illegal termination of pregnancy

PMC to take strict action against hospitals carrying out illegal termination of pregnancy | File Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to report if they come across gender test centers in their civic jurisdiction. The civic body announced that it will take strict action against any center found involved in illegal practices.

Dr Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), presided over a meeting of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) and the Pregnancy Prevention and Control Act (PCPNDT) earlier this week.

Dr. Rehana Mujawar, Child and Mother Health Care Officer, said that the civic body has already taken strict action against hospitals carrying out illegal abortions. "Citizens have also been asked to be vigilant and notify the corporation if they notice illegal gender testing centers in the PMC area," Dr Mujawar said.

CMO Dr. Gosavi said that all the hospitals and sonography centers have been asked to strictly follow the government regulations regarding fetal gender testing and abortions. "Stern action will be taken if any hospital, health care center, or sonography center is found to be flouting rules," he added.

"Likewise, if the term of a sonography center expires, it should apply to the municipal corporation for further approval. Strict action will be taken against the sonography center, which is running even after the expiry of such a term," he said, adding that in case of death of a child aged 0-5 months in any hospital in the municipal area, it is mandatory to inform the municipal corporation within 24 hours.

