Thane: Man arrested for issuing fake vaccination certificate to unvaccinated people

The Anti-extortion Cell of Thane crime branch has arrested a person for issuing fake certificates to unvaccinated people. The police during investigation found the accused was working with a vaccination centre in Palghar. He learned the procedure of preparing vaccination certificate and and started issuing fake vaccination certificate with the help of an application from his mobile phone.



The police said the arrested accused was identified as Saurabh Bajrangi Singh 19, a resident of Nalasopara.

The extortion cell sleuths received information about Singh that he is issuing the vaccination certificates by taking cash. The crime branch sleuths arranged fake customers and sent their aadhar card to him and also paid cash to get the certificates. After the certificate was received the police laid a trap and caught Singh.

The fake certificate was made for Fazlur Rehman Shaikh, 20. The certificate claimed that Shaikh has taken the two doses of covidshield. The certificate was issued by the Ministry of health and family welfare government of India. "Even after knowing that it was falsely given without any vaccination. Singh took Rs 700 from Shaikh to issue the vaccination certificate," said a police officer.

The police during investigation found Singh had issued fake vaccination certificates to 15 to 20 such citizens. He accepted more than Rs 15,000 from them to issue the certificate.

Sanjay Shinde, police inspector, AEC said on the complaint of Shaikh , registered a case at Thane Nagar police station under section 420, 465, 468, 471, 269, 270 and 188 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act. "Singh was arrested and claimed to have been working in a vaccination centre in Palghar. After learning the method he started making the certificates on his mobile phone by using the app," added Shinde.

The police said with the vaccination made mandatory across traveling in other states and for international traveling, people who don't want to take the vaccination go for fake vaccination certificates.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:38 PM IST