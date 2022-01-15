COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.25 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 14, has vaccinated 3,51,384 in 9,107 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 15, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,25,31,592 people.

As per the state government data, 4,73,95,256 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,09,56,773 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,42,661 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 97,37,451 received their second dose. 67,857 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 24,34,029 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,662 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,75,909 of them have got their second dose. 1,14,855 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,634 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,71,080 got their second dose. 86,158 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 14 in Maharashtra

351384 in 9107 sessions

Cumulative 142531592

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/brFjbE9Fsa — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 15, 2022

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.

The state also reported 238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their overall count to 1,605, a health department official said.

With these additions, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 71,24,278, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,756, he said.

The state had registered 46,406 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities on Thursday. Thus, cases dropped by 3,195 and deaths by 17 in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 21.13 per cent, the official said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:10 AM IST