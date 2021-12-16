e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries and 343 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, likely to improve from Friday
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

Thane man arrested for cheating travel operator of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of foreign currency exchange

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man here in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a travel operator of Rs 2 lakh while promising him Saudi riyals in exchange of the Indian currency, police said on Thursday.

The travel operator complained to police that an acquaintance and another person approached him on Tuesday and allegedly took Rs 2 lakh from him.

However, they neither gave him the riyals in exchange nor returned the money and also did not respond to his calls, following which he lodged a police complaint, the Thane police said in a release.

The Kalwa police later arrested one of the accused and registered a case against him and an unidentified woman under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the release said

ALSO READ

COVID-19 Omicron scare: BMC puts city on high alert till January 15 COVID-19 Omicron scare: BMC puts city on high alert till January 15

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
Advertisement