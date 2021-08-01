Thane: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad slams TMC for biasness, alleges civic body of not taking action against bars

After recent action against illegal and unauthorised bungalows in Yeoor by Thane Municipal Corporation, Housing minister, Dr. Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to blame the civic body. Awhad in his tweet blamed the TMC officials for being biased and not taking action against bar's owners who paid lakhs of rupees to keep them safe. The tweet had woken up the TMC officials who had started checking the list to check the irregularity in initiating action.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has been taking action against illegal and unauthorised structures across the city limits for the last one month. The authorities had initiated action by demolishing the structure in each ward with a dedicated team. "Meanwhile, from the last two days action was initiated at a few bungalows in Yeoor near Vartak Nagar," said an official from TMC.

Taking the drive seriously, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, housing minister and MLA of Nationalist congress party tweeted on Saturday night blaming the Thane Municipal Corporation for being biased. In his tweet he explains, "I was rather surprise when #amc (assistant municipal commissioner) of @TMCatweetaway went to demolish the structure at Yeoor Thane. I will feel proud if @TMCatweetaway breaks unauthorised bungalows also into the Kothari compound where officers took lakhs of rupees from bar owners," the tweet explains.

Sachin Borse, assistant municipal commissioner, Vartak Nagar ward said, "I recently took charge in the ward. The action by our team is already going on against the illegal and unauthorised structure across Yeoor and in the ward. On Monday, I will go to the office and check the data, list and state of the structure in the compound. Accordingly, we will take action against the structure if found illegal and unauthorised," added Borse.

The TMC officials in the past one months have initiated action on many structures across, Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Manpada among other areas in their limits.