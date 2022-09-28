Thane: MACT awards Rs 4.5 lakhs to a boy injured in an accident in 2018/ Representative Image |

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh to a boy who was injured in a car accident in 2018.

MACT member HM Bhosale directed the owner of the offending car Eknath Gajanan Patil and its insurer HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd to pay the compensation along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition.

An order to this effect was passed on September 21, and a copy of the same was made available on Monday. The tribunal also ordered the respondents to pay Rs 3,000 towards the cost of petition to the petitioner.

The petitioner's lawyer AS Jagdale informed the tribunal that the victim was a Class 1 student at the time of the accident.