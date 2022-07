Thane: Lift in Manpada high-rise apartment crashes | Photo: Pexels

A lift in a Thane high rise had a freefall today. The incident took place in the Verrathon, Olivia Apartments.

The lift fell from the P2 floor and crashed in the ground floor in the basement. However, as per the information, a Swiggy delivery boy was unhurt.

This is a developing copy and more details are awaited.