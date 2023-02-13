Thane: LED board installed by MLA Jitendra Awhad removed by TMC officials; watch video

e-Paper Get App
While responding to the incident, Awhad on Twitter called it "revenge politics."

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Thane: LED board installed by MLA Jitendra Awhad removed by TMC officials | FPJ
An LED board installed by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad in Kalwa (East) was removed by the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) encroachment department on Monday.

While responding to the incident, Awhad on Twitter called it "revenge politics."

"What a move of revenge politics... The LED Board placed in Kalwa East was displaying the developmental works that I had done in the area. It was installed from the MLA Fund. Suddenly, this morning at around 8 o'clock, officials under the leadership of Municipal Corporation officer Manish Joshi removed and demolished the board," Awhad said.

"When I called Manish Joshi, his answer was in plain and simple words, 'what will I do sir, can I say no when someone calls me.' This means I know who the call was from. The work I did and messages of awareness were displayed on that board," he added.

article-image

