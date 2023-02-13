Thane: LED board installed by MLA Jitendra Awhad removed by TMC officials; watch video

Thane: LED board installed by MLA Jitendra Awhad removed by TMC officials | FPJ

An LED board installed by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad in Kalwa (East) was removed by the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) encroachment department on Monday.

While responding to the incident, Awhad on Twitter called it "revenge politics."

"What a move of revenge politics... The LED Board placed in Kalwa East was displaying the developmental works that I had done in the area. It was installed from the MLA Fund. Suddenly, this morning at around 8 o'clock, officials under the leadership of Municipal Corporation officer Manish Joshi removed and demolished the board," Awhad said.

"When I called Manish Joshi, his answer was in plain and simple words, 'what will I do sir, can I say no when someone calls me.' This means I know who the call was from. The work I did and messages of awareness were displayed on that board," he added.

किती हे सुडाचे राजकारण... कळव्याच्या पूर्वेला मी जी आमदार निधीतून कामे केली आहेत त्या कामांचा उल्लेख असलेला LED Board आमदार निधी तून लावण्यात आला होता. आज सकाळी अचानक 8 वाजता महापालिकेचे अधिकारी मनिष जोशी यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली त्या बोर्डची मोडतोड करून तो बोर्ड काढण्यात आला. pic.twitter.com/Ibq00BUYEq — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) February 13, 2023

