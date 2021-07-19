Thane: Five members of family, including three minors, killed as boulder crashes into house

Four houses were damaged, killing five members of the same family on Monday after a boulder rolled down and crashed into a slum colony due to incessant rains in Kalwa area of Thane.

Five members of family, including three minors were killed, while two others were rescued, officials said.

The Fire brigade, Disaster management cell and Thane disaster response force along with locals carried out the rescue operation. According to the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, the landslide incident took place at Durga Chawl, Gholai nagar, Charch road, Kalwa east. The slum is located at the bottom of the hills, resulting in a landslide directly on the house.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said the incident took place in Gholai Nagar, where five people - a husband-wife duo and their three children - were buried alive.

The bodies have been retrieved from the debris by search and rescue personnel, he said.

"Two children were rescued after the incident. All the deceased, including three minors, were from the same family", he said.

Kadam said the boulder crashed on a house in a 'chawl' (an old row tenement), trapping its seven occupants, all from the same family.

While two children, aged 5 and 18, were rescued, the five others died in the incident, he said.

The deceased were identified as Prabhu Sudam Yadav (45), his wife Vidhavatidevi Yadav (40) and their children Ravikisan (12) Simaran (10) and Sandhya (3), Kadam said.

People have been shifted from the houses in the vicinity as a precautionary measure, he added.

In another incident, some makeshift homes collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Kasara due to rains, a Thane civic official said.

Though no was injured, families in the area were shifted and accommodated in a nearby Zilla Parishad school, he said.

Meanwhile, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation authorities asked people to boil water before drinking due to seepage caused by the heavy rains.



IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from July 19 to July 22 and red alert for Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg on July 19 and orange alert for the next three days.

(With inputs from PTI)